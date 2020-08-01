El Paso County health department asks members of Charis Christian Center to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS– The El Paso County Public Health says they have identified one confirmed case of COVID-19 associated with the Charis Christian Center (CCC), located at 10285 Federal Dr., and has been made aware that other individuals affiliated with this church are now symptomatic and experiencing illness since July 19, 2020.

In a press release sent to the media on Saturday afternoon, Public Health says they have not been able to “successfully establish with CCC who or how many individuals are affected, or if they have been tested for COVID-19.”

Public Health has recommended that CCC leadership notify its members that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 through close contact with the case and therefore should quarantine and isolate as appropriate.

Public Health has also recommended to CCC that ill individuals notify leadership and be tested for COVID-19 to further protect church members and the community.

All individuals, especially those who are at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 infection (those over 65 years or with underlying health conditions) are advised to exercise extreme caution. If you are in a high-risk population, you are advised to be aware of your risks of contracting COVID-19 if you have entered or plan to enter this facility, according to Public Health.

If any individuals who have visited this facility have questions or would like to report a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, please call the Communicable Disease program at (719) 578-3220.