El Paso County detectives investigate suspicious death at Manitou Springs RV Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Manitou Springs.

On Wednesday around 1:36 p.m. Manitou Springs were called for a welfare check at a trailer on El Paso Boulevard which deputies say is an RV Park. According to police, when officers arrived they found a dead man inside the home.

Due to suspicious circumstances found, Manitou Springs Police Department asked for the assistance of El Paso County’s Investigations Division.

The identity of the victim will not be released until family is notified and positive identification has been made by the Coroner’s Office.

Police do not feel there is any threat to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call our Investigations Tip Line 719-520-6666. Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious cars or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this crime.