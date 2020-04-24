El Paso County Deputy Sheriff arrested on felony charge

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, Robert Easter, a Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

He is charged with second degree assault, related to domestic violence.

Easter has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since February 8, 2016, and is assigned to the Court and Transport Section. He will be placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with policy.

Deputy Sheriff Arrested on Felony Charge related to Domestic Violence, Robert Easter was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department and booked into the El Paso County Jail. Press Release : https://t.co/NtG7A6Fis7 pic.twitter.com/fQ5MbWdgMp — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 24, 2020

This is a developing story and stay with FOX21 News for the latest.