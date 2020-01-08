El Paso County Deputies searching for felon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a felon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit are searching for Daniel Beals. According to deputies, he has strong ties to Eastern El Paso County in the Ellicott, Yoder, Rush, and Calhan area.

Beals is wanted for felony menacing and domestic violence assault.

He is a 42 year old white male, described as clean-shaven and possibly long hair. There are two different photographs of him with two different looks.

Beals is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is possibly in possession of a stolen .380 handgun and a .22 rifle. He was last seen driving a red older model Chevy Tahoe (unknown license plate).

If anyone has information on his whereabouts or if you see him please immediately call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 or dial 911.