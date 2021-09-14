El Paso County Coroner’s Office identifies 2 victims in Citadel Drive shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Monday, Sept. 13, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the two shooting victims from a shooting that took place near Citadel Mall on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old James Love of Colorado Springs and 62-year-old Kevin Patterson of Colorado Springs.

At this time, detectives have identified a suspect and have obtained an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Lamar Taylor on the charge of Murder in the first degree for two counts as well as other charges.

Taylor is not in custody, and detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit and Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force are looking for him. Updates will be released in the future as appropriate.

Love’s and Patterson’s deaths are now the 23rd and 24th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.