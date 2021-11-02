El Paso County Commissioner investigating election results after results confusion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– There was some election results confusion during the El Paso County election tonight. FOX21’s reporter Brandon Thompson is live-tweeting at the scene and will be updating us with more.

UPDATE: Clerk Chuck Broerman has issued a statement regarding tonight’s results confusion.

“The El Paso County Elections Department has many safeguards in place to ensure the accuracy and validity of the vote totals when they are reported to the public. While uploading our first results of the evening with the bipartisan canvass board, who are appointed by the two major political parties, we discovered there was an issue with the card cast totals matching the figure that would have been reported by the Colorado Secretary of State’s (SOS) Election Night Reporting system.

“It is of the utmost importance that any results reported by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office are 100% accurate. The Election staff and bipartisan canvass board reviewed and approved all results by verifying the accuracy twice before publishing. The delay in results was due to an abundance of caution and we are confident our safeguards work.

“We look forward to hearing updates from the SOS office after their review to learn what may have transpired with their Election Night Reporting system. We will continue releasing results as the night progresses.”

UPDATE: The confusion arose regarding the Election Night Reporting system, according to Clerk Chuck Broerman. All results at this time are unofficial, and the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is still investigating the situation.

Broerman says that in the process of uploading results, a discrepancy was noted on the results that would have been posted and the delay was from an “abundance of caution” and the Secretary of the State is “reviewing” the situation — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 3, 2021

A county source says that the El Paso County clerk and recorder has *not posted results* yet. Despite the page to the data document briefly going live. We are not sure how those numbers reflect or how long until actual results are posted https://t.co/oYZW64TGcq — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 3, 2021

How these results got posted “will need to be investigated” says El Paso County Commissioner Holly Williams, wife of former Secretary of State Wayne Williams. She says there has been a position created in the DAs office to “keep an eye” on this kind of thing https://t.co/oclg5WeL64 — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 3, 2021

The @COSecofState website has updated with El Paso County results which would come directly from the EPC website. Totals are Consistent with earlier post, we are heading to the clerk and recorders office to find out what happened pic.twitter.com/oFp9tJt9yY — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 3, 2021

This story will be updated as we learn more about this investigation.