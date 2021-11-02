El Paso County Commissioner investigating election results after results confusion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– There was some election results confusion during the El Paso County election tonight. FOX21’s reporter Brandon Thompson is live-tweeting at the scene and will be updating us with more.
UPDATE: Clerk Chuck Broerman has issued a statement regarding tonight’s results confusion.
“The El Paso County Elections Department has many safeguards in place to ensure the accuracy and validity of the vote totals when they are reported to the public. While uploading our first results of the evening with the bipartisan canvass board, who are appointed by the two major political parties, we discovered there was an issue with the card cast totals matching the figure that would have been reported by the Colorado Secretary of State’s (SOS) Election Night Reporting system.
“It is of the utmost importance that any results reported by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office are 100% accurate. The Election staff and bipartisan canvass board reviewed and approved all results by verifying the accuracy twice before publishing. The delay in results was due to an abundance of caution and we are confident our safeguards work.
“We look forward to hearing updates from the SOS office after their review to learn what may have transpired with their Election Night Reporting system. We will continue releasing results as the night progresses.”
UPDATE: The confusion arose regarding the Election Night Reporting system, according to Clerk Chuck Broerman. All results at this time are unofficial, and the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is still investigating the situation.
This story will be updated as we learn more about this investigation.