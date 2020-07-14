El Paso County calls for “changes in our behavior” after increase in COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS– Presenting a comprehensive update on the coronavirus’ spread in the Pikes Peak region, Dr. Leon Kelly, Deputy Health Director for El Paso County, said there need to be “changes in our behavior,” citing an increase in cases over the past several weeks, which he said are beginning to lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, as well.

Dr. Kelly also spoke to spikes in neighboring states.

“When your neighbors house is on fire on one side and your neighbors house is on fire on the other side…it’s really hard to protect your house” Kelly says of surges in Cali, Arizona and Utah — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 14, 2020

As far as positive test rates go, Dr. Kelly said the “global ideal” is 5%. El Paso County, however, is seeing a positive rate above 7%.

The county must now closely follow a mitigation process or risk losing its state approved variances, which allow for indoor dining at a limited capacity, use of playgrounds, and more.

Now that the county is above a high threshold of spread, this is the process the area must follow in order to not lose variances pic.twitter.com/MWofrENr7o — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 14, 2020

Dr. Kelly also addressed the issue of a possible mask mandate, which City Council members heard comments on during a work session on Monday.

In the early days of the coronavirus, he said, there was no mask recommendation because of a PPE shortage and less available information on how presymptomatic and asymptomatic people could spread the virus.

With the accumulation of more data, Dr. Kelly said it appears mask mandates increase usage by 25 percent, dropping infection rates by 25 percent.

City Council members have added an ordinance that would require masks in public places to their July 27 work session and July 28 regular meeting.

This article will be updated.