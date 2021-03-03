El Paso County businesses with 5 Star Certification can operate at level blue

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Five Star certified businesses in El Paso County can immediately begin operating at Level Blue guidelines within the state’s COVID-19 dial framework.

What does Level Blue mean for certified businesses?

Certified businesses can enjoy increased capacity limits at one level higher on the state’s COVID-19 dial framework. However, to move from Level Yellow to Level Blue, the state needed to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among those 70 years and older. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) informed El Paso County on March 2 that this metric has been achieved and that our local businesses are now eligible to operate within Level Blue.

In Level Blue, restaurants can have up to 50% or 175 persons, or up to 225 people, using the space calculator. See capacity requirements for all types of businesses at Level Blue here.

What is the 5 Star Certification Program?

Colorado’s 5 Star Certification Program encourages businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines. It allows participants to operate at the next-lower level of restrictions on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial. The program is completely voluntary and optional.

CDPHE developed the framework for the 5 Star Certification Program. El Paso County, City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Town of Calhan, City of Fountain, Town of Green Mountain Falls, City of Manitou Springs, Town of Monument, Town of Palmer Lake, and Town of Ramah are providing tools and resources to launch the state’s program and ensure businesses have the option to become certified. We have built a strong support system and are ready to guide your business through the state-regulated certification process if you choose to do so.

Apply for Certification

There are five steps to applying, including two steps prior to filling out your mitigation plan and application form. The 5 Star Certification application remains open. For STEP BY STEP, instructions to apply click here.

Sales Tax Rebate Program

In addition to Colorado’s 5 Star program, the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County recently established a sales tax rebate program.

Qualifying restaurants in El Paso County can get back $700/month of the 1% general sales tax from July 2020 to Feb. 2021.

Qualifying restaurants in Colorado Springs can get back up to $2,100 a month: $700/month from El Paso County, as well as $1,400/month from the City of Colorado Springs.

Restaurants need to have had a 5% or greater decrease in revenue from Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2020. Your business must be in compliance and current with sales tax filings. If you aren’t current, you can bring your restaurant current and still apply. Apply today.