El Paso County business owners file lawsuit against Governor Polis amid COVID restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two El Paso County business owners decided to take on Governor Jared Polis and the COVID-related restrictions he’s enforcing, which, they say, violate their constitutional rights.

Two area lawyers, who say they are representing the business owners for free, told FOX21 their clients are not asking for financial compensation in the suit, but instead, the right to open their doors.

Black Forest Bistro and Mobile Veterinarian Guy are both claiming damages that extend beyond monetary losses, to include mental health issues ranging from depression to the exacerbation of PTSD.

Their lawyers say Governor Polis is doing what he can to keep the economy going, but, for the sake of these small business owners and the community as a whole, they’re asking that he make some changes.

They say the suit boils down to the constitutional right to peacably assemble and they hope to see an injunction put into place so business owners can support themselves and their community.

Perry Sanders of Sanders Law Firm said of Polis, “We hope he takes a look at this and realizes that the way they’ve gone about analyzing this, to shut down places that – for instance, in El Paso County, after talking with the coroner, there hadn’t been one death linked to a restaurant outbreak versus all the other deaths links to places that are still open, it’s just not a logical thing. And they kind of took a sledgehammer to this when they should’ve taken a scalpel.”

When questioned over that conversation, El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly clarified to FOX21 News that no deaths have been directly linked to restaurants to his knowledge. But, he added, “ultimately, in very few cases do I know how they got it, or how their family or friend got it before giving it to them.”

Sanders is working on this lawsuit with Joseph O’Keefe. The two say they hope the governor will allow businesses to demonstrate that they can open safely, and in keeping with CDC and county guidelines.