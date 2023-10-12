(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Oct. 11 local community leaders and elected officials announced an initiative to confront challenges in the Pikes Peak Region.

The initiative called “Pikes Peak Promise,” is focused on public safety, opportunities, and cost of living in the region.

El Paso County said the initiative brings together elected officials, law enforcement agencies, and community partners to unite their efforts to tackle issues in the Pikes Peak Region.

The initiative aspires to cultivate a safer, more affordable, and opportunity-rich community through legislative action and community engagement.

Priorities for the Pikes Peak Promise are currently focused on three areas:

Public Safety

Recruiting and fully staffing law enforcement agencies by removing the $25,000 personal liability and restoring qualified immunity

Fully funding bed space for juvenile offenders

Ensuring that those convicted of crimes against persons and repeat offenders serve no less than 85% or 75% of their sentences (respectively)

Unlocking Opportunity

Allow state colleges the flexibility to serve as charter authorizers

Remove roadblocks to transporting school children between districts

Address teacher shortages by automatically allowing military spouses licensed to teach in other states to teach in Colorado

Permit high-school students working in targeted industries to earn high-school credits through work experience

Cost of Living