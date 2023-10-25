(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Opening statements began on Wednesday, October 25, in the trial for an El Paso County father, Ryan Sabin, accused of murdering his 11-year-old son. The case centers around whether the child’s passing resulted from forced water intoxication, a claim now being challenged by defense attorneys.

Three years ago, the El Paso County Coroner had concluded that 11-year-old Zachary Sabin died after being forced to drink 96 ounces of water in a four-hour span, with no food intake. However, Jeff Barker, the defense attorney, now contends that there is insufficient evidence to support this cause of death, thereby invalidating what was previously thought to be established facts in the case.

That evening, in March 2020, Zachary was placed at the kitchen sink, in their Black Forest home, to drink water.

Ryan Sabin and Zachary’s stepmother had instituted a water-drinking rule due to the child’s urological issue. They said he had a bed-wetting problem, and in recent weeks his urine had acquired a rancid smell, and a concerning dark color. That day they said he did not drink the amount of water he was supposed to at school that day, so he was to stand at the sink until he finished the amount of water they required him to drink.

During opening statements, Prosecutor Jennifer Viehman presented a timeline that painted a picture of Zachary’s final hours. From 5 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. he stood at the sink, as the family ate dinner without him, the prosecution highlighted various signs that Sabin allegedly dismissed as dramatic behavior. This included Zachary gagging and vomiting, complaining of leg pain, and his inability to stand.

The couple was under the impression that Zachary was not drinking the water, and made him stay at the sink.

As the night progressed, Viehman says Sabin’s frustration seemingly grew, leading to verbal and physical harm inflicted on his son. Records show that at one point Sabin picked up his son, and let him go, causing the child to drop to the ground and hit his head.

Sabin took Zachary away from the sink and to his bed at 11:00 p.m. It was the last time he saw his son until 6:15 a.m. the next morning when he found him dead in his bed with foam coming out of his mouth and blood on the sheets.

Viehman cited records from a police interview conducted the morning Sabin found his son where he expressed remorse he admitted to allowing his anger to get the better of him when dealing with his son.

While Barker acknowledged that Sabin could have handled the situation differently, he vehemently argued that the cause of Zachary’s death had not been adequately investigated. Barker asserted that the former El Paso County Detective on the case, Kat Huston, had provided erroneous information regarding the quantity of water Zachary had consumed, and that evidence of how much water he drank, does not exist.

Moreover, he contended that Zachary’s symptoms resembled those of an underlying kidney disorder, but the coroner failed to conduct comprehensive testing or collect enough evidence to determine if the disorder was present.

During opening statements, Zachary’s biological mom, Angela Tuetken could be seen wiping away tears and blowing her nose. Tuetken was also the first witness to testify, revealing that Sabin texted her at 11:30 p.m. that night saying, “Please call me ASAP. Regarding Zach I am having behavioral issues.”

Even though she said she responded that morning around 6:00 a.m. Sabin never notified her that her son had died. She said the school found out before she did.

Sabin was present in court, wearing a suit. He posted a $50,000 bond back in 2020 when he was first arrested and charged with first-degree murder with Zachary’s stepmother Tara Sabin. Her murder charge was dismissed, but she was still charged with child abuse resulting in the boy’s death. She is expected to testify on Monday, October 30.

Other witnesses who testified on Wednesday included Zachary’s brother, 16-year-old Mythias Sabin, the EPSO deputy who responded to the scene that day, and more.

Over the course of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks, both the prosecution and defense will make their arguments to persuade the 14-person jury regarding the cause of Zachary’s death.