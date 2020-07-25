Eight cars damaged at apartment complex in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating after eight cars had windows that were possibly shot out near Bear Creek Dog Park in Colorado Springs in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CSPD says the incident happened at the Alta Mira Apartments at 2200 block of Skyview Lane around 4:50 a.m.

People who live in the area are urged to check for damage to their property and report any found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Gold Hill Division Property Detectives at 719-385-2100.