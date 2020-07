The Colorado Springs Fire Department works to douse the flames as eight vehicles burn at a tow yard on July 13, 2020/Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department raced out to douse a fire at a towing company facility in the 5600 block of Pikes Peak Avenue on Monday.

A CSFD spokesman told FOX21 News the call came in just before noon. When crews arrived on scene, they found eight vehicles were burning.

Engine 8 and Engine 11 on scene of a reported #vehiclefire involving 8 vehicles in the 5600 block of Pikes Peak Ave. Unknown cause of fire. Investigators are enroute. #ColoradoSpringsFire pic.twitter.com/kqC8LEMa69 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 13, 2020

The spokesman noted a CSFD investigator had arrived on scene and more information would be released at a later time.

There were no injuries.

This article will be updated.