Efforts to find missing 11-year-old ramping up in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Friends and family along with multiple agencies are searching for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

He was last seen Monday in his home off Mandan Drive in Security by his step-mother between 3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Gannon left his home on foot to play at a friend’s house down the street. The Sheriff’s Office took a report for a juvenile runaway.

Gannon is approximately 4’9″ tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket with hood, jeans, and tennis shoes.

El Paso County’s Major Crimes Detectives are on the case now, it’s an active investigation and deputies are actively searching for evidence and taking witness’ statements.

There will be a vigil held Wednesday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Restoration Church in Fountain.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call 719-520-6666 or dial 911, if appropriate.

Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious cars or people they saw in or around the area on the date of the incident.

