Eastside staple, Nick’s Dairy Creme, reopens in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Many kids who grew up in Pueblo know that Nick’s Dairy Creme was the cream of the crop.

They’ve been closed since mid 2019 and the pandemic presented more challenges.

Now with the help of a neighbor Nick’s Dairy Creme re-opened Friday.

The walk-up drive up ice cream shop now under new ownershop.

The landmark is staying locally-owned. The place was purchased by Mike Hartkop owner of Solar Roast Coffee.

“It’s so important to have this store, its so important to be here doing this,” said Hartkop. “I can’t bring back childhood memories. I can only hope to make new memories for your child and bring back nostalgia.”

Hartkop knows it 2020 was a tough year for businesses.

“Its such a shame when it closed we couldn’t stand to loose one more thing, we’ve already lost so much,” said Hartkop.

The old building has received a lot of new improvements to power, water and new equipment.

The crew is even learning tips and tricks from the former owner hoping to keep the favorite flavors of Nick’s.

Nick’s is open seven days a week. Their hours are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday -Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. They’ll be serving Solar Roast coffee until about noon.