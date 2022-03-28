LA JUNTA, Colo. — Monday classes have been canceled at East Otero School District R-1 as school leaders and local police investigate a possible threat.

In a message posted to Facebook, La Junta Public Schools Superintendent Rick Lovato said a video posted to social media had caused concern and threatened the safety of students and staff members.

“It was very concerning, ” Lovato says in the Facebook video. “It’s a really scary situation. My stomach dropped when I saw the video. We’re treating it as a credible threat.”

The school district is working with the La Junta Police Department to investigate the situation. Parents are urged to contact their school with any questions.