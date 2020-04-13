Early morning shooting claims man’s life in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police say a 26-year-old man died at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center early Sunday morning, and they’re investigating his death as a homicide.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later date.

Officers responded to the hospital after a gunshot wound victim arrived at the emergency room.

Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Section were able to find the driver who dropped the injured man off at the hospital, as well as the vehicle in which he was transported, an early 2000s gold Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Police have not released a suspect name or description, nor have they specified a possible motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (719) 320-6022 or (719) 320-6037.

Anonymous tips can be made through Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (7867). If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.