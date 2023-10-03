(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thursday, Oct. 5 is World Teachers’ Day and Dunkin’ is treating educators to a well-deserved coffee break.

All day on Thursday, Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide to all educators from pre-school teachers and college professors to principals and counselors.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Brooke Berra, local Colorado Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

The offer is not valid on the mobile app, according to Dunkin’. To find a location nearest you, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.