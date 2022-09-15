COLORADO SPRINGS — A dump truck driver was hit and killed on Thursday morning in Gleneagle when he walked into the active lane of traffic.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 15 when a 62-year-old man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck on Gleneagle Drive at Huntington Beach Drive.

The man walked into the active lane of Gleneagle Drive and was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old man from Colorado Springs.

CSP said witness accounts indicated that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the lanes of traffic to meet some co-workers in the area.

According to CSP, drugs and alcohol are not currently suspected as factors in the crash.