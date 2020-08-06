DUI suspected after motorcycle crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, around 11:45 P.M., an officer was on her way to a call at Northern and Berkeley when she came across a crashed motorcycle and a man rolling around in the street.

Police say the other driver involved stopped and told officers she was westbound on Northern and another car was in the next lane. That’s when the motorcycle came up from behind and tried to go between the two cars, hitting one of them.

The suspect is suspected of DUI; he also has three active warrants, one misdemeanor, and two felonies.