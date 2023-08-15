(COLORADO) — The biggest DUI enforcement campaign of the summer begins tomorrow and spans for 21 days, as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and local law enforcement agencies team up to conduct the Labor Day Crackdown.

The enforcement period runs from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Sept. 6, and more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state will take part.

3,025 arrests have been made this year as a result of DUI enforcement periods, and so far in 2023, there have been 119 fatalities involving an impaired driver, according to CDOT.

To assist in planning safe rides home, CDOT, in partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber, will be providing $10 ride credits during the Labor Day enforcement period.

The ride credits are “valid while supplies last” and can be redeemed using the code ‘RIDEWISE’ in the Uber app from Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

“Impaired driving deaths are preventable, and innocent lives depend on your decisions,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “If you have consumed alcohol or drugs, please make the choice not to get behind the wheel – instead plan a sober ride home.”