DUI crash in Pueblo sheds light on frequency of crashes

PUEBLO, Colo. — A DUI crash in Pueblo over the weekend shedding light on the number of DUI crashes in town.

After a suspected drunk man crashes through the guardrail of the 8th street bridge in Pueblo, these barriers are up. I’ll break down DUI stats for @PuebloPolice1, tonight on @FOX21News. pic.twitter.com/PDejuQBIEt — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) January 15, 2020

In 2019, there was a seven percent increase in DUI arrests from the year before. However, the number of DUI accidents has decreased by seven percent.

In Pueblo PD’s annual report they’re breaking down DUI enforcement numbers.

There were 342 DUI arrests in Pueblo in 2019. In 157 of those ended in accidents and people were hurt in about 60 of them and two people were killed, according to PPD’s annual report.

The number of fatalities in 2019 was down from six fatalities in 2018.