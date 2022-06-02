COLORADO SPRINGS — The dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin in

Downtown Colorado Springs, is now open for booking!

After three years of construction and delays due to the pandemic, Colorado Springs’ newest hotel is finally open for business. The dual-branded property, which sits at the corner of South Tejon and East Costilla, features on one side, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, and on the other, Element by Westin.

On the eighth floor, there’s also a spot for anyone to enjoy, with panoramic views of the city, along with delicious food and drinks. Reservations are encouraged at Lumen8 Rooftop Social, and the rooftop is on a first come, first served basis.

The property, which General Manager Gus Krimm, said is the first ever SpringHill and Element combination in the World, is also creating jobs and opening doors for local businesses in Colorado Springs.

“…all the jobs that were created for the construction project over the last three years, and the hotel will employ bout 150 individuals, and then obviously being the newest and first, full service Marriott downtown, it’ll be a great lodging opportunity, which will then feed business into the local museums, restaurants, parks, etc.,” said Gus Krimm, General Manager, Dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin in Downtown Colorado Springs.

On the SpringHill side, rooms are geared toward shorter stays and business travel, while the Element rooms offer more of an extended stay option. As for Lumen8, that is open to the public, and serves up American, Contemporary cuisine, paired with local ingredients. The property’s official grand opening was on Wednesday, June 1st, so it’s full steam ahead from here, and according to Krimm, the property is also looking to hire additional employees.