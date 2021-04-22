Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 24 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a citywide “Drug Take-Back Day.”

The program, which is spearheaded by the DEA, provides convenient locations across the nation for the public to drop off unneeded substances or other medications from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This is a no-questions-asked program, and drop-offs are completely anonymous.

The goal is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction in our community by providing a safe way for citizens to dispose of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

Between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, April 24, 2021, community members can drop off their prescriptions at the following locations:

Police Operations Center – 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North – 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Station 1 – 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

For more information on the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, please see their website at https://takebackday.dea.gov/