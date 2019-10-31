1  of  13
Drop the devices: 12 kid-friendly activities under $12

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the temperatures drop, there are plenty of places that are kid-friendly to entertain your children this winter.

There’s always something new to do in southern Colorado, from hands-on activities at the Play Street Museum-to hockey rinks.

Here’s a couple more of our favorite 12 for less than $12:

  1. Play Street Museum – Colorado Springs
    • What: An interactive children’s museum that is a safe and fun imaginative play area for kids parties, special events, and creative play.
    • Cost: $12 for kids 1-8, children younger OR older are FREE if accompanied by a paying sibling.
  2. Figure OR hockey skating (Public skate)
    • Honnen Ice Arena at Colorado College – Downtown
      • Cost: $5.00
      • Skate rental: $4.00
    • Sertich Ice Center – Memorial Park, Colorado Springs
      • Cost: $5.25
      • Skate rental: $3.25
  3. Dinosaur Resource Center – Woodland Park
    • What: A fossil museum primarily exhibiting fossil organisms of North America’s Late Cretaceous.
    • Cost: $11.50 for adults, $7.50 for kids 5-12, 4 and under are FREE
  4. Pure Bouldering Gym – Colorado Springs
    • What: A bouldering gym where kids can climb walls and challenge themselves.
    • Cost: $9 for kids, $3 shoe rental
  5. Springs Adventure Park – Colorado Springs
    • What: An indoor facility where kids can jump on trampolines, play dodgeball, and complete ninja warrior obstacles.
    • Cost: $9 for 40 minute session, $12 for a 1 hour session
    • Toddler Time: $9 per toddler (6 and under – parent included)
  6. Flipshack – Colorado Springs
    • What: Gymnastics open gym (no experience required)
    • Cost: $6 for kids 5 and under, $10 teens and adults
  7. Buell Children’s Museum – Pueblo
    • What: A children’s museum that offers hands-on exhibits focusing on the arts, science and history.
    • Cost: $10 adults, $8 children (Tip: see website for coupon!)
  8. Garden of the Gods Visitor Nature Center – Colorado Springs
    • What: Children complete activities to earn a badge! Activities take approximately 1-2 hours.
    • Cost: FREE to families, $2 for a booklet
  9. Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum – Pueblo
    • What: Over 85,000 square feet and nearly a hundred years of military and aviation history.
    • Cost: $10 for 7 and older, 7 and under FREE!
  10. Little Monkey Business – Colorado Springs
    • What: Monkey around in a jungle of fun with inflatable jumps, slides and obstacle courses. 
    • Cost: $10.50 ages 3-8, $7.50 ages 3 and under, crawlers $5.50, parents and infants FREE.
  11. Brush Strokes – Colorado Springs
    • What: Paint your own pottery studio
    • Cost: $10-12 based on item
  12. Ghost Town Museum – Colorado Springs
    • What: A model town of historic structures & artifacts, with gold panning & other activities for kids.
    • Cost: $5.50 for kids 6-16, $7.50 for adults, 6 and under FREE!

