Drop the devices: 12 kid-friendly activities under $12

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the temperatures drop, there are plenty of places that are kid-friendly to entertain your children this winter.
There’s always something new to do in southern Colorado, from hands-on activities at the Play Street Museum-to hockey rinks.
Here’s a couple more of our favorite 12 for less than $12:
- Play Street Museum – Colorado Springs
- What: An interactive children’s museum that is a safe and fun imaginative play area for kids parties, special events, and creative play.
- Cost: $12 for kids 1-8, children younger OR older are FREE if accompanied by a paying sibling.
- Figure OR hockey skating (Public skate)
- Dinosaur Resource Center – Woodland Park
- What: A fossil museum primarily exhibiting fossil organisms of North America’s Late Cretaceous.
- Cost: $11.50 for adults, $7.50 for kids 5-12, 4 and under are FREE
- Pure Bouldering Gym – Colorado Springs
- What: A bouldering gym where kids can climb walls and challenge themselves.
- Cost: $9 for kids, $3 shoe rental
- Springs Adventure Park – Colorado Springs
- What: An indoor facility where kids can jump on trampolines, play dodgeball, and complete ninja warrior obstacles.
- Cost: $9 for 40 minute session, $12 for a 1 hour session
- Toddler Time: $9 per toddler (6 and under – parent included)
- Flipshack – Colorado Springs
- What: Gymnastics open gym (no experience required)
- Cost: $6 for kids 5 and under, $10 teens and adults
- Buell Children’s Museum – Pueblo
- What: A children’s museum that offers hands-on exhibits focusing on the arts, science and history.
- Cost: $10 adults, $8 children (Tip: see website for coupon!)
- Garden of the Gods Visitor Nature Center – Colorado Springs
- What: Children complete activities to earn a badge! Activities take approximately 1-2 hours.
- Cost: FREE to families, $2 for a booklet
- Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum – Pueblo
- What: Over 85,000 square feet and nearly a hundred years of military and aviation history.
- Cost: $10 for 7 and older, 7 and under FREE!
- Little Monkey Business – Colorado Springs
- What: Monkey around in a jungle of fun with inflatable jumps, slides and obstacle courses.
- Cost: $10.50 ages 3-8, $7.50 ages 3 and under, crawlers $5.50, parents and infants FREE.
- Brush Strokes – Colorado Springs
- What: Paint your own pottery studio
- Cost: $10-12 based on item
- Ghost Town Museum – Colorado Springs
- What: A model town of historic structures & artifacts, with gold panning & other activities for kids.
- Cost: $5.50 for kids 6-16, $7.50 for adults, 6 and under FREE!