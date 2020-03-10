Drivers pay less at the pump due to drop in demand for crude oil

COLORADO SPRINGS — Anyone who’s stopped for gas lately has probably been pleasantly surprised at the pump.

“Historically, this is the time of the year when we see pump prices rise as demand increases and stocks decline. Not this time,” said Skyler McKinley, director of public affairs for AAA Colorado.

The reasoning behind the price drop is complex and fluid, but it is connected to concerns of a price war among producers and softening demand across the globe.

Chinese oil consumption has dropped significanty as the country has had to shutter factories and grapple with an outbreak of the coronavirus. And, although the outbreak there has lessened, the demand for crude oil around the world has also taken a hit, in light of economic slowdowns and reduced travel.

“The prospects of a massive oversupply coupled with a deep contraction in the Chinese and travel markets should continue to drive pump prices down as we head into spring,” McKinley said.

OPEC has proposed reducing production by 1.5% to prop up prices, however nonmembers, including Russia, rejected that proposal.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia announced plans to cut prices for its Asian customers while also increasing production, which would give the country leverage over Russia in production negotiations.

AAA reports Colorado drivers can expect gas prices to continue to fall into spring, though it make take up to six weeks for lower-priced crude oil to work its way through the refining process and into the tanks at the gas station.

But change is on the horizon: Russia may return to the OPEC negotiating table, Saudi Arabia could back away from its “flood-the-market” strategy, and a faster-than-expected recovery from Novel Coronavirus could serve as a shot in the arm to the traveling industry.

Still, McKinley said, “motorists should enjoy the savings at the pump with the understanding that what’s true today will almost certainly not be the case this time next week.”