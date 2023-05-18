(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver hit a school bus on the morning of Thursday, May 18 on the west side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 7:07 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a traffic crash involving a school bus in the 2400 block of Mesa Road, near West Fillmore Street.

The initial investigation revealed a sedan was traveling north on Mesa Road when it swerved into the opposing lane of traffic and sideswiped a school bus that was traveling south. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sedan tried to run from the scene on foot but was stopped by a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who had responded to the scene.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said impairment is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.