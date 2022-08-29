MONUMENT, Colo. — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Monday morning in Monument.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened at the corner of Colorado 105 and Knollwood Drive just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29.

CSP said a Chevrolet Cobalt was travelling eastbound on CO 105 when the Cobalt drove off the right side of the road, crossed over Knollwood, and hit the traffic signal pole. The 53-year-old male driver of the Cobalt died on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.