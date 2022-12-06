(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver involved in a fatal crash on East Las Vegas Street on Tuesday, Nov. 29, has been identified as 27-year-old Erica Pantoja of Colorado Springs by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 2200 block of East Las Vegas Street, near South Circle Drive.

CSPD said their investigation revealed a trash truck was headed south on Las Vegas Street and the car driven by Pantoja was heading north.

Police say it appears the car crossed over the median and was struck by the truck, causing fatal injuries to Pantoja who died on the scene.

The road conditions are being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.

Pantoja’s death is the 54th fatal traffic crash of 2022, and CSPD said at this time last year there were 45 fatal crashes.