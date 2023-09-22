(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Spring Police Department (CSPD) says a 62-year-old man who died in a crash on Sept. 6 has been identified.

The crash happened on East Platte Avenue and South Powers Boulevard, where three vehicles were stopped westbound on Platte when a fourth car struck the stopped vehicles.

When officers arrived a man, who was later identified as Colorado Springs Resident Dwwayne Hill, was found dead on the scene. CSPD says he was the driver of the fourth vehicle.

According to CSPD, this is the 31st fatal traffic accident of the year.