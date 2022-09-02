COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver who died after driving the wrong way on I-25 before crashing into two other vehicles, has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 41-year-old Kaulana Watson of Lafayette, Colorado.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, just before 2 a.m., CSPD was called to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of I-25 and Woodman Road. Upon arrival, CSPD said they discovered the Cadillac Escalade, driven by Watson, was traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-25, when it crashed into two other vehicles (a silver Hyundai SUV and a red Ford SUV), that were both traveling north on I-25.

Officers pronounced Watson dead on scene. CSPD said a driver in the red Ford SUV, along with a driver and two passengers in the silver Hyundai, were all transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to CSPD, this is the 32nd traffic fatality this year. At this time last year Colorado Springs had 35 fatal traffic crashes.