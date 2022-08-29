CSFD on scene of crash near Brady and Payton, Monday, August 29.

UPDATE: According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), witnesses on scene of the crash rescued the driver from the car before it went up in flames. CSPD said the driver of the car was transported to the hospital, where they later died. The investigation is ongoing.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a crash, which caused a grass fire in eastern Colorado Springs on Monday.

According to CSFD, the crash which happened just before 10 a.m. on August 29, sparked a grass fire on Payton Circle and Brady Road, which is near the area of Palmer Park and North Murray Boulevards.

The fire was put out shortly after the crash at 10:30 a.m., according to CSFD.





Fire crews are telling people to avoid the area, as heavy fire and police presence is on scene.