(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 76-year-old man has been charged with Careless Driving for a crash involving a pedestrian in the King Soopers parking lot near North Academy Boulevard and East Woodmen Road in August.

On Friday, Oct. 13, CSPD identified the driver as 76-year-old Richard Goodwin. Goodwin was charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Death.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) originally responded to the parking lot in the 6900 block of North Academy Boulevard just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 31 on a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

When officers arrived, they found a white sedan in the parking lot and a pedestrian, later identified as 51-year-old Marcus Bogart, trapped under the car. Medical personnel responded and determined Bogart had died.

Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by Marcus Bogart’s family

At the time of the crash, Bogart’s death was the 30th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023.