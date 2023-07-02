(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting Friday night, July 1, in downtown Colorado Springs.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Bijou Street and North Tejon Street. CSPD discovered a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to CSPD.

Police said the victim of the shooting was operating a vehicle at the time of the shooting and caused several crashes until they came to a stop.

No arrests have been made, and there is no known direct threat to the community at this time, stated CSPD.