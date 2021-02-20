Driver arrested on suspected DUI after three car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday night, a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a three car crash in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say officers responded to Academy Boulevard and Village Road South around midnight.

CSPD says one car was traveling northbound on Academy Boulevard approaching Village Road South. The second car was southbound on Academy Boulevard attempting to make a left turn onto Village Road South.

Both cars collided in the intersection causing the first car to collide with a third car on Village Road South.

Officers arrested Leonor Enriquez. Police say alcohol is a factor in this traffic crash.

One driver was injured as a result of the crash.