(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an officer prevented a tragedy after they pulled an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle Saturday night on Dec. 9.

While on patrol an officer was eastbound on Colorado Avenue and observed a vehicle on fire parked on the 100 block of West Chesnut near Cucharras Street just before 10 p.m. The officer requested fire assistance, and while checking the vehicle they found an unconscious driver. The driver was later identified as Roberto Cabrera.

Cabrera was pulled out of the car by the officer while medical attention was requested. According to CSPD Cabrera was arrested for DUI, served, and released. The vehicle was turned over to the owner.

CSPD said the source of the fire is still under investigation.