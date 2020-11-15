Driver arrested for DUI after head-on crash in Colorado Springs

Photo: FOX21

COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is being charged with vehicular assault and a DUI after causing a head on crash, according to CSPD.

CSPD told FOX21 on the scene, the crash happened around 11 a.m. on Delmonico drive near Golden Hills Park.

A caller reported that a red car going northbound crossed the double yellow line into southbound traffic and hit a black SUV head-on.

The intersection was shut down for several hours, but is now back open.

Delmonico Drive has been reopened to all traffic. Traffic accident cleared from the roadway.@CSPDComCenter @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 15, 2020

Both drivers have serious injuries but they are expected to be OK.

The driver of the red car was taken into custody.