Driver arrested for DUI after head-on crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is being charged with vehicular assault and a DUI after causing a head on crash, according to CSPD.
CSPD told FOX21 on the scene, the crash happened around 11 a.m. on Delmonico drive near Golden Hills Park.
A caller reported that a red car going northbound crossed the double yellow line into southbound traffic and hit a black SUV head-on.
The intersection was shut down for several hours, but is now back open.
Both drivers have serious injuries but they are expected to be OK.
The driver of the red car was taken into custody.