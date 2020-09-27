Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Pueblo Police arrested a person early Sunday morning for allegedly driving under the influence after they crashed into a power pole on the southwest side of Pueblo.

Officers saw cars racing around 3:30 a.m. and attempted to stop them.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to a single car crash at Northern Ave and Vassar Ave where they found one of the cars that was spotted racing earlier.

Police say the car went off the road and crashed into a power pole.

The driver is now in custody for DUI, exhibition of speed, and reckless driving.