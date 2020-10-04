Driver arrested after crashing SUV into man riding dirt bike in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Pueblo on Saturday night after crashing an SUV into a man riding a dirt bike.

At about 11:00 pm, Officers responded to Beulah Ave and Arroyo Ave for reports of a crash with injuries.

Police say an SUV pulled out in front of a guy riding a dirt bike with no headlight.

The bike crashed into the side of the SUV, which then left the area.

The rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was returned to the scene by his dad.

The rider’s buddies then caused a disturbance with him, so the officers diffused the situation, according to police.

Officers arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.