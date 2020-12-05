Drive-thru “Shop with a cop” event kicks off in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the Candlelighters of Southern Colorado to take part in the annual “Shop with a cop” event.

This particular event pairs police officers and sheriff’s deputies from around the region with 100 children and family members who have been impacted by childhood cancer and blood disorders.

HAPPENING NOW: a pandemic style “Shop with a Cop” drive through outside of Target. Both @CSPDPIO & @EPCSheriff are here. Along with Santa himself! 🎅🏼 @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/6yXE7ZmoBu — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) December 5, 2020

This year’s Shop with a cop is a “drive-through” event. The children arrived at the Target store Saturday morning in a vehicle and after the cars lined up, Santa greeted each car and hand out stockings to the children inside.

The involved officers and deputies donate 100% of their time to bring joy to the lives of these families who are going through this difficult time.