Drive-through flu vaccination in Fremont County

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment is having a drive-through flu vaccination clinic.

  • WHEN: Sunday, December 13th
  • TIME: Starting at 11 a.m. by appointment ONLY
  • HOW: CALL 719-276-7450
  • WHERE: 201 N 6th Canon City, CO 81212 Parking Lot North of the Building

Those who want a flu shot must wear a mask and are asked to wear a short sleeved shirt.

*** Before heading to get a flu shot, please print and complete this consent form prior to arrival.

