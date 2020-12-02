Drive-through flu vaccination in Fremont County

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment is having a drive-through flu vaccination clinic.

WHEN: Sunday, December 13th

TIME: Starting at 11 a.m. by appointment ONLY

HOW: CALL 719-276-7450

WHERE: 201 N 6th Canon City, CO 81212 Parking Lot North of the Building

Those who want a flu shot must wear a mask and are asked to wear a short sleeved shirt.

*** Before heading to get a flu shot, please print and complete this consent form prior to arrival.