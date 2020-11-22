Drive-through donation drive for baby supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Westside Cares & Homeward Pikes Peak. The Manitou Springs Kiwanis Club who organized the drive says there are a lot of donation drives this time of year, but few of them focus on supplies for babies.

Ti was a drive-through donation drive at the Community Congregational Church in order to protect donors and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday they were collecting diapers, baby wipes, formula and kid-friendly snacks.

They say these items are really expensive and wanted to support families in the need of these costly items.

The Kiwanis have a long history of service in the Manitou Springs Community, this group celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.