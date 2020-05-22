Drive-in movie theaters making a comeback as businesses get creative in response to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pandemic is pushing businesses to think outside of the box and many are turning to drive-in movies to keep customers and help the community connect.

FH Beerworks has already had successful back-to-back drive-in movie nights. The craft brewery is using extra space available at their Powers Boulevard location and rolling out the red carpet on Saturday nights. Owner Travis Fields says tickets have been selling out and movie-goers get to bring home his craft beer.

“It’s our job to serve our community whether it’s selling beer or offering a drive-in movie, our job is to create community,” Fields said.

The brewery is posting their selection of movies on Facebook and say they’re adhering to current health guidelines.

“We have a way for people to order from their cars on our online store and at the end of the movie, so people aren’t drinking in their cars, we bring their to-go order,” Fields said.

The brewery is also hosting stand-up comedy nights on Friday’s after being approached by a local comedy group looking for gigs.

Down the road, the Rocky Mountain Vibes are planning their own drive-in movie night slated for May 30th. So far they’ve hit it out of the park, with tickets selling out in under three minutes.

“We were shocked and pleasantly surprised, people are looking for things to do and this is something that gets them out of the house,” President & General Manager Chris Phillips said.

The Vibe’s plan was approved by the El Paso County Public Health Department. Only 144 cars will be allowed on the field, patrons will be asked to stay inside their vehicles, masks will be enforced and they will have vendors out selling select snacks.

“It seems life’s transitioned to a simpler time, it’s cabin fever; people want to get out of the house and it gives them the opportunity to do that in a safe way,” Phillips said.

It’s still unclear if Minor League Baseball will come back to UCHealth Park this year, but the Vibes are covering their bases and planning ahead.

“We will push the envelope and bring more events as guidelines are loosened a bit,” Phillips said.

The team is also hosting several upcoming graduation ceremonies at their ballpark after getting feedback from the Air Force Academy.

Toasty Take-Out is still available for people who want to enjoy ballpark food at home.