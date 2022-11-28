(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Postmaster Stevenson Begay was arrested around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 by the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Begay was arrested at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Tech Center North and held on investigation for Attempted Sexual Assault. He posted bond on Thursday, Nov. 24, and is no longer in custody.

Begay was allegedly in the reported victim’s hotel room where she repeatedly told him that she was uncomfortable with him in her room. At some point, Begay removed his shirt according to the heavily redacted Probable Cause Statement sent to FOX21 News by DPD.

The victim messaged two coworkers to help her and they knocked on her door where Begay answered “shirtless and intoxicated.” According to the Probable Cause Statement, he said something then shut the door and allegedly grabbed the victim and pushed her into the bedroom.

A front desk employee assisted in opening the door and the victim was helped from the bed and out of the room. The victim was taken to the hospital to see a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE exam.

The case is still being investigated and the District Attorney’s Office will be making the final decision on charges.

Begay was installed as the Colorado Springs Postmaster on June 16, 2022. He is the 26th Postmaster of Colorado Springs.

FOX21 News reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment and has not received a response at this time.