Dozens of Woodland Park High School students and staff in quarantine

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Nearly 50 Woodland Park High School students and staff members have been put in quarantine, confirmed Friday afternoon by Woodland Park School District Superintendent Steve Woolf.

Classes began on Monday.

Woolf said earlier this week, a student who had tested for COVID-19 before the school year began, reported receiving a negative result and returned without any display of symptoms.

However, the Teller County Public Health later confirmed the student had in fact tested positive for the virus, kicking off contract tracing, which resulted in two-week quarantines for 43 students and six staff members, Woolf said.

Woolf told FOX21 News he believes the student returned to school out of confusion rather than malicious intention, and he emailed district families a similar message.

He also noted a lower population at the school, saying about 30% of students are attending class remotely. Only 160 students were in the building when the infected student was present.

Woolf said the high school will operate completely online until after Labor Day on September 7.