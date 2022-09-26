COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground.

The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there are TVs on every wall, perfect for a big game day with a stadium-sized screen, and downstairs, guests will find golf simulators, with private areas for groups to enjoy.

Outside, the front and backyards host sand volleyball, bocce ball, and a nine-hole putting green. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks in private booths, complete with bottle service and fire pits.











For more information on Trainwreck’s hours, menus, private parties, happy hour, or events, visit their website.

Taylor Helton, General Manager of Trainwreck said, they want to give people a ton of options depending on guest preferences. “You can come in to eat, drink, dance, vibe whatever you are feeling, we have something for you,” said Helton.