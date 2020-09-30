Downtown Partnership launches app to support Colorado Springs small businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS—Downtown Partnership will launch a free web-based digital application called the Discover Downtown Savings Pass, on Thursday, October 1.

This latest initiative by Downtown Partnership to bolster sales for locally owned restaurants, boutiques, salons, and service providers is a simple downloadable tool to unlock exclusive savings for residents and visitors to the Downtown area.

With almost 70 offers to choose from, customers will enjoy offers such as a buy-one-get-one free entree at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant; $5 off a purchase of $25 or more at Ashley’s Attic; and buy-one-get-one free cocktails at 1350 Distilling and Tasting Room.

“The Discover Downtown Savings Pass not only makes it fun and affordable to explore our great shops and restaurants, it’s another reminder of the vital importance of shopping locally to support our community,” said Susan Edmondson, Downtown Partnership President & CEO.

Since March, Downtown Partnership has worked to provide creative solutions for small businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dine Out Downtown program has allowed restaurants to provide additional outdoor seating and recover lost revenue. In partnership with the City of Colorado Springs, additional outdoor seating has been secured for more than 20 restaurants in the Downtown area.

Additionally, hooded meter spaces outside restaurants continue to provide for quick and easy curbside pickup. Sidewalk Sales every Saturday in September allowed retail businesses to capitalize on warm weather, unload end-of-season merchandise, and earn additional sales.

The Discover Downtown Savings Pass will be available Thursday, October 1, with a link to download on www.downtowncs.com as well as on the Downtown Colorado Springs Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.