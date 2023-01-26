(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now there is a $1,000 reward being offered for its return. People who grew up with it, are now wondering, why someone would take it.

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went missing in November 2022, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The sign, previously displayed over Michelle Chocolatiers and Ice Cream, became a landmark on Tejon Street, after 70 years in its spot. The people of Colorado Springs had gotten used to the electric blue sign, that would light up at night.

According to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, the sign was “removed by a signage company from its original location at 122 North Tejon Street,” last summer, to make way for a new business in that location. Now, a tarp sign that reads “Munchies Now Open” is in its spot.

When longtime Colorado Springs resident, Lexy Chapman heard that the iconic blue Michelle’s sign was stolen, her heart sank.

“I was shocked and like, almost started crying really… I don’t know. I guess I thought it was permanently attached. I definitely never thought it would be stolen,” said Chapman.

Chapman remembers going to Michelle’s Chocolatiers and Ice Cream when she was just five years old.

“My mom’s name is Michelle. And I remember thinking that it belonged to her because it had her name on it… I remember driving downtown with my mom and being like… ‘Let’s go to your place! Or isn’t that your restaurant!'” Chapman recalled.

The sign stayed up for a full 15 years after the business closed.

Courtesy: Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs

“That business has been long gone. But, just that old-style signage, and when it was all lit up, it was something that people were really attracted to,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership.

FOX21 News reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and they confirmed, CSPD is investigating the incident.

The sign which weighs hundreds of pounds was moved to a sign storage lot, where CSPD says it was stolen between Nov. 11, 2022, and Nov. 15, 2022.

“It is a little perplexing because this is a very large sign. It’s not just something you can just, you know, one person could take care of,” said Edmondson.

According to the Downtown Partnership, it is possible that someone took the sign by mistake, thinking it would be thrown out. The storage lot is in the area of 5700 Industrial Place, which is near Airport Road and South Powers Boulevard. The Downtown Partnership told FOX21, that when the sign was stolen, it was apparently near a dumpster.

“So we’re still hoping that if it is out there and if we can find a way that’s feasible to restore the sign that we could bring it back for the community to enjoy,” said Edmondson. “It’s a shame that it disappeared before that had a chance to happen.”

If anyone has any information about the sign or its whereabouts, you are asked to please contact (719) 886-0088, or email info@downtowncs.com, *prior to April 30, 2023.