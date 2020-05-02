Downtown Colorado Springs foot traffic picks up after stay-at-home order expires

COLORADO SPRINGS — Stores and shops across Colorado were allowed to open their doors Friday after the stay-at-home order was lifted.

“Its nice to see other people,” said Angie Hoss, who hit downtown to shop and walk around.

The downtown area wasn’t as busy as it usually is on a normal Friday night but there were a significant amount of people than we’ve seen in the last few weeks.

“It’s weird to go into places but still it’s like nice we can go into places but it’s sad but there are more people out so that is nice,” said Brooke Serio, who wanted to get out to get some fresh air.

Several of the shoppers FOX21 spoke with mentioned that the majority of the shops they walked into required them to have some type of face cover or mask on.

“We got asked to put a mask on in a store,” Jordan Serio said.

Most stores are asking shoppers to follow social distancing guidelines. Many shops had some sort of signage that told customers how to and where to stand. Also, many shops had a ten-person inside maximum.

“I feel protected being down here because shops are being strict with their people limit and the whole mask thing. I feel safe being out,” Hoss said.