Downtown Colorado Springs business wins $20k boost in contest

COLORADO SPRINGS — CityROCK is a favorite destination for lots of Colorado Springs locals, and Tuesday, the climbing gym learned that it had been awarded $20,000 in much-needed funds, thanks to a campaign created by Ent Credit Union.

In April, Ent asked the community to head to Facebook and nominate their favorite small businesses, with a pot of $50,000 in available funds to help defray the impact of the coronavirus.

The company’s Facebook garnered an impressive amount of attention, with more than 13 thousand comments and nearly 3 thousand shares.

People from around this community and beyond weighed in on the local businesses that are most meaningful to them, and the owners who are, in many cases, struggling to keep them going.

Ultimately, the nominations were narrowed down to four businesses:

– CityROCK won $20,000

– El Taco Rey won $15,000

– Sanko LLC won $10,000

– SoCo Escape Room won $5,000

In a video posted Tuesday, Chad Graves, CEO of Ent Credit Union, told Heather Robinson, the General Manager of CityROCK, “all of your customers just pushed you over the top!”

The money will be particularly meaningful to Robinson, who in an earlier interview with FOX21 News, noted that although the gym is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s still paying each of her 55 employees.

“We have been paying the employees full salaries and hourly averages since that closure — we’ve just been paying the employees to stay home really,” Robinson said then.

With the state’s “Safer at Home” order in place, there have, as yet, been no guidelines for CityROCK to reopen.

Robinson hopes to reopen by June 1.

“We’re so excited we could send everybody home with a prize and we hope it helps in this time,” said Jennifer Sussman, Chief Marketing Officer with Ent Credit Union.

On its website, Ent posted a “thank you” to everyone who nominated a business as well as to everyone who voted.